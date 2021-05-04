DWIGHT — Lillian M. Feddersen, 89, of Dwight, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday May 3, 2021 at her home in Dwight, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 200 W. Delaware St., Dwight, IL 60420, with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Burial will follow the services at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 3401 W 87th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to the family. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.

Lillian was born in Chicago, IL on October 19, 1931, a daughter of John and Sophie (Kowalczyk) Kronkowski. She was formerly married to Edward Frederick Feddersen, Jr.