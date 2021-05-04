DWIGHT — Lillian M. Feddersen, 89, of Dwight, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday May 3, 2021 at her home in Dwight, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 200 W. Delaware St., Dwight, IL 60420, with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Burial will follow the services at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 3401 W 87th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to the family. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.
Lillian was born in Chicago, IL on October 19, 1931, a daughter of John and Sophie (Kowalczyk) Kronkowski. She was formerly married to Edward Frederick Feddersen, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters: Carol (Al) Wilson, Cindy (Rupert) Rodriguez; son, Paul (Sue) Feddersen; brother, Henry Kronkowski; son-in-law Mike Bonora; seven grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Hanninger, Judith Rodriguez, Carmen (Donny) Seifers, Traci (Don) Markland, Jason (Beth) Feddersen, Lucas Feddersen, Cassidy Feddersen; and nine great grandchildren: Kyle, Dylan, Brenden, Trinity, Carnalina, Chloe, Carson, Jadzia, Michael; niece Mary Ann (Rev. Ron) Marsiglio and their four children.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Patricia Bonora.
She became a registered nurse in 1952 and remained active in her profession even after retiring in 1998. She was a political worker while living in Chicago, a member of the Dwight Library Board, active member and office holder of multiple nursing organizations, alumni associations, church groups and women's groups. Lillian also was a longtime leader for the Girl Scouts and Den Mother in Cub Scouts.
Lillian was a avid reader, word puzzler, crafter, playgoer, longtime volunteer of the runway switch board and volunteer at the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.
