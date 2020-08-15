PERRYBURG, OHIO - Early Monday morning Lillian Mae (Lush) Cavanaugh-Hammer closed her eyes with loving arms wrapped around her and opened her eyes in the presence of Jesus. She was born in Bloomington, Illinois on May 23, 1933 to Ivan Willard and Mildred Wilma (Turner) Lush.

Lillian worked as a secretary for Caterpillar Inc. where she excelled in short hand and typing. Later on she worked for Kmart in customer service. She was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and spending time on Facebook. Lillian loved her cats and enjoyed watching cardinals. She loved God and was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was so proud of her family and cherished the time she had with them. Lillian will be greatly missed by all who knew her.