× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

DWIGHT — Lillian Pearl Smith, 100, of Dwight, passed away at 5:42 a.m. Saturday (May 30, 2020) at Heritage Health, Dwight.

A private family service will be held Friday with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dwight. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian was born Aug. 9, 1919, in Gardner, to Joseph and Lillian Malek Francisco.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Carol) Smith, Winter Haven, Fla.; Roger (Cathy) Smith, Normal; and Lawrence (Jean Sipe) Smith, Dwight; daughters, Eileen (John) Jennings, El Paso, and Arlene Christina, Florida; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 126 W. Mazon, Dwight, IL 60420.

Condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.