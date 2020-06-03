Lillian Smith

DWIGHT — Lillian Pearl Smith, 100, of Dwight, passed away at 5:42 a.m. Saturday (May 30, 2020) at Heritage Health, Dwight.
A private family service will be Friday with Father Chris Haake officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dwight. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian was born Aug. 9, 1919, in Gardner, to Joseph and Lillian Malek Francisco.
She is survived by her sons, Charles (Carol) Smith, Winter Haven, Fla.; Roger (Cathy) Smith, Normal; and Lawrence (Jean Sipe) Smith, Dwight; daughters, Eileen (John) Jennings, El Paso, and Arlene Christina, Florida; grandchildren, Carrie Carbone, Heather Taylor, Heidi Willers, Ben Smith, Chris Siddons, Tara Wheeler, Jeremy Jennings and Esther Jennings; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Taylor, Michael Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Sam Taylor, Isabelle Willers, Olivia Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Lanie Smith, Braydon Carbone, Chase Carbone, Christian Carbone, Wyatt Jennings, Kaleb Jennings, Alexa Siddons, and Zoe Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Smith; brothers, Joseph Francisco and Frank Francisco; sisters, Violet Palinski, Dorothy Palinski and Barbara Francisco; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Willers.
Lillian began employment as a housekeeper on Sept. 29, 1970, at Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac until her retirement on May 16, 1986.
Lillian was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to crochet. She lived in Blackstone, El Paso and Pontiac areas for most of her life. At one point in her life, she raised and sold up to 2,000 chickens a year.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 126 W. Mazon, Dwight, IL 60420.
Condolences may be made to the family at hagermemorial.com.
