FAIRBURY — Lillie Ann Moore, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:00 a.m., March 16, 2021, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in Forrest Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, also at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.

Lillie was born January 18, 1943, in Fairbury, the daughter of George and Eulalia Hohulin Moore.

Surviving are her siblings: Lena (Gerald) Kestner of Forrest, Joe (Helen) Moore of Fairbury, and Mary Hinckleman of Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sarah Jane Moore and Susie Smock.

Lillie graduated from Illinois State Normal University with her master's degree. She taught in the Peoria School District.

She was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.

