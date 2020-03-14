BLOOMINGTON — Linda A. Morton, 85 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (March 12, 2020) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington.

Linda's service will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Aaron Stine officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the New Beginnings Church of God or to the Villas of Holly Brook on Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Linda was born on Sept. 20, 1934 in Bloomington, to Ernest and Linda Mae Ellis Gillenwater. She married John William Morton on Aug. 14, 1954 in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2015.

Linda is survived by her children; Deanna Morton, Normal and Douglas Morton, Atlanta. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild along with her sister-in-law, Shirley Gillenwater.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, John William Morton II, one great-grandchild, four brothers and three sisters.