BLOOMINGTON — Linda A. Morton, 85 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (March 12, 2020) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington.
Linda's service will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Aaron Stine officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the New Beginnings Church of God or to the Villas of Holly Brook on Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born on Sept. 20, 1934 in Bloomington, to Ernest and Linda Mae Ellis Gillenwater. She married John William Morton on Aug. 14, 1954 in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2015.
Linda is survived by her children; Deanna Morton, Normal and Douglas Morton, Atlanta. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild along with her sister-in-law, Shirley Gillenwater.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, John William Morton II, one great-grandchild, four brothers and three sisters.
Linda was a member of New Beginnings Church of God, Normal. Over the years Linda worked at several local places such as Hastings Realty, Admiral Factory, Cottage Café in which she owned and operated for 6 years and was also owner/operator of the Corner Collectables Antique Shop. In her free time she enjoyed fishing with the family, painting and helping her husband restore antique cars. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
