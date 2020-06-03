PONTIAC — Linda Blair, 78, of Pontiac, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at her residence.
Private family graveside services will be held at Patty Cemetery, rural Pontiac, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. She has requested that any donations may be made to the Pontiac Public Library in her name. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Linda was born May 11, 1942, in Peoria, the daughter of Fred and Mary Van Winkle Steimle. She was married to Richard Blair Sr. in Eureka, on Jan. 22, 1961.
Linda is survived by two sisters, Diane Szekelhidi, Garland, Texas, and Gail McCollum, Elm Mott, Texas, as well as her sons, Richard Jr., Pontiac, and Thomas (Cindy), Wheaton; her grandchildren, Logan and Mackenzie Blair, Casey and Rebekah Blair, Maggie Blair, Elysse Blair; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Paige Blair. Linda was preceded in death by her husband and one son, D.J. Blair.
Linda loved living on the family farm and helping Richard with the farming. In addition, she loved gardening and especially mowing on her John Deere lawn mower. Up until recent years, she loved to ride her motorcycle and feel the wind in her hair. She was also very fond of boating and salmon fishing trips to Door County, Wis., over the years. Linda was of the Methodist faith and loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.