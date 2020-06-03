× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PONTIAC — Linda Blair, 78, of Pontiac, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at her residence.

Private family graveside services will be held at Patty Cemetery, rural Pontiac, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. She has requested that any donations may be made to the Pontiac Public Library in her name. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Linda was born May 11, 1942, in Peoria, the daughter of Fred and Mary Van Winkle Steimle. She was married to Richard Blair Sr. in Eureka, on Jan. 22, 1961.

Linda is survived by two sisters, Diane Szekelhidi, Garland, Texas, and Gail McCollum, Elm Mott, Texas, as well as her sons, Richard Jr., Pontiac, and Thomas (Cindy), Wheaton; her grandchildren, Logan and Mackenzie Blair, Casey and Rebekah Blair, Maggie Blair, Elysse Blair; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Paige Blair. Linda was preceded in death by her husband and one son, D.J. Blair.