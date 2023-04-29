Dec. 12, 1942 - April 22, 2023

NORMAL — Linda Farr, of Normal, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

She was born December 12, 1942, in Chicago, to Fred and Margaret (Dahner) Myers. She had three siblings. She grew up in Palos Heights, Illinois and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Richard Farr on June 5, 1964.

Linda touched the lives of many children through teaching, being a Girl Scout leader, daycare provider, and by spoiling her six grandsons. She was an avid reader and storyteller. She didn't know a stranger.

Linda is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Richard; three daughters: Kristin Farr (Don Gamble), Karen Farr, and Kourtney Farr, all of Normal; grandsons: Kevan Gamble, Korey Gamble, Nick Jefferson, Jordan Jefferson, Evan Jefferson, and Noah Jefferson; and, by her three mini goldendoodles: Kandy, Kassie, and Kiwi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved goldendoodle, Lou Lou.

There will be a private family interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the ARC Living Memorial Fund (activityandrecreationcenter.org); the Veterinary Care Foundation (VCF) Fund (highlandpethospital.com); or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences and memories of Linda may be left for her family at kiberbradyruestman.com.