LEXINGTON — Linda Irene Heintzman, 64, of Lexington, died comfortably on Sunday March 21, 2021 at 5:21 p.m. at her home surrounded by family.

Cremation rites were accorded and will be no services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life, at the Lexington Community Center once it is safer to do so. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Lexington at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda was born September 5, 1956 in Bloomington, the daughter of Burl and Bernadine Adron Grimsley. She married Fredrick Heintzman on February 14, 1975 in Bloomington. After their marriage, she and her husband moved to Lexington, after buying her grandparents' home to raise the children they hoped to have.

She is survived by her husband Fredrick Heintzman; two sons: Thomas (Jennifer) Heintzman, Williamsville; Timothy (Emily) Heintzman, Bloomington; and one daughter, Angela Heintzman of Bloomington; one brother, Richard (Donita) Grimsley, Lexington, one sister, Patti Kemp, Vero Beach, Florida; and three grandchildren: Louis, Joseph and Brody Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Bernadine Grimsley; one step brother Robert Grimsley, of Lexington; and her father-in-law Harold Heintzman, of Oceanside, CA.