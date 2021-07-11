LEXINGTON — Linda Irene Heintzman, 64, of Lexington, died comfortably on Sunday March 21, 2021 at 5:21 p.m. at her home surrounded by family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Lexington Community Center. A private family inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Lexington. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Lexington School Library.

She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Heintzman; two sons: Thomas (Jennifer) Heintzman, Williamsville; Timothy (Emily) Heintzman, Bloomington; and one daughter, Angela Heintzman of Bloomington; one brother, Richard (Donita) Grimsley, Lexington, one sister, Patti Kemp, Vero Beach, Florida; and three grandchildren: Louis, Joseph and Brody Roberts. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Burl and Bernadine Grimsley; one step brother, Robert Grimsley, of Lexington; and her father-in-law Harold Heintzman, of Oceanside, CA.