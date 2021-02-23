CLINTON — Linda Jo Harrold, 73, of Clinton, IL passed away at 7:49 AM, February 18, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with services following at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Steve Evans officiating. A private burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Wapella Christian Church or to the Little Galilee Christian Assembly Camp.

Linda was born March 26, 1947 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Myron L. and Lucille (McCubbin) Storey. They both preceded her in death. Linda married Scott C. Harrold on January 12, 1969 in Wapella, IL. He survives.

Scott and Linda have three children: Brian (Monica) of Whiting, IN; Greg (Julie) of Clinton, IL; and Brad of Sturgeon Bay, WI. All survive as well as one grandson, Dylan, three step-granddaughters, and four step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Pat (Bob) Carter of Tolono, IL and Deanna (Tom) Langley of Mt. Vernon, WA and one brother, David (Susie) Storey of Lincoln, IL.