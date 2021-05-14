BLOOMINGTON — Linda K. Thoennes, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born December 5, 1949 in Normal, daughter of Richard and Edith (Regenold) Craig. She married Gerard "Jerry" E. Thoennes on March 23, 1968 in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry, of Bloomington; two sons: Gerald "Duane" (Kary) Thoennes of Normal and Richard (Jennifer) Thoennes of Bloomington; and two grandchildren: Aryelle and Kyle Thoennes. Also surviving are two sisters: Donna Craig of Zephyr Hills, FL and Leah Craig of Midland, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Caity Thoennes; two brothers, Marvin and Doug and one sister, Leona Swopes.

Linda enjoyed spending her time camping and traveling with her husband across the United States, but her greatest enjoyment came with spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for the meals she prepared for her family, which brought everyone together.