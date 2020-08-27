Linda L. Budde

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK — Linda Lee Budde, 79, of Minonk, passed away at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Albert and Grace Leimer. She married Henry C. Budde on Dec. 10, 1966, in St. Louis. He survives.

Also surviving are her children; Cheryl Budde, Minonk; Steve (Kristin) Budde, Dunlap; Beth (Rene) de Groof, West Frankfort; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Concordia University and an associate degree in library science at ICC. She was a first-grade teacher in Flanagan before becoming a children's librarian in Minonk and Eureka libraries. She later worked at Provident Book Store in Bloomington for about 15 years before retiring. She was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk. Linda loved to play piano and frequently played at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Secor United Methodist Church.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Pastor Joy Miller will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.