Linda L. Crum

DECATUR — Linda L. Crum, 79, of Decatur, passed away April 24, 2021.

Linda was born September 11, 1941 in Fargo, ND. She married Charles G. Crum in April, 1961 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death in January, 2007. She was also preceded by one son, Daniel Joseph Crum.

Surviving children are: Charles H. Crum and Thomas P. Crum.

Private family services will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross in Normal at a later date.

Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Linda. Condolences may be left to the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

