Linda Laskowski

HEYWORTH — Linda L. Laskowski, 71, of Heyworth, passed away at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in Linda's memory at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Foundation. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born Dec. 26, 1948 in Bloomington, the daughter of Lamar J. and Margaret K. Yordy Pike. She married James D. Laskowski on May 31, 1975.

Surviving are her husband, Jim, of Heyworth; her children, Jennifer (Reid) Butler of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Jeremy (Annette Noud) Laskowski of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Mercedes (Tony) Reis, Julia Butler, Luke, Jake and Cole Laskowski; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Charlie Reis and Jaylynn Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson; Jimmy Butler; and two brothers.

Linda worked for State Farm Insurance Company for almost 40 years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed going to car shows, gambling, shopping, traveling and music concerts. Linda is loved deeply and will be missed by those who loved her.

