ARGENTA — Linda Lou Allen, 82, of Argenta, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Liberty Village in Clinton.

Linda was born in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of Lyle and Oma (Smith) Manuel. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at Argenta-Oreana. Linda enjoyed and was an instructor of Hawaiian and middle-eastern dance.

Linda is survived by her sons: Mark Allen and wife, Tammy, Scott Allen, and Chris Allen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur