BLOOMINGTON — Linda Lou Lighthall, 70 of Bloomington, passed away at 3:37 pm Thursday May 13, 2021 at her daughter's residence.

She was born May 16, 1950 in Clinton, Illinois, the daughter of John H. and Charlotte (Lingenfelter) Lighthall.

She is survived by her mother, one daughter, Rachel (Robert) Gomez, and granddaughter, Olivia, all of Bloomington.

Her father, her brother Robert Lighthall, and friends Ray Neumann and Dan Holtz preceded Linda in death.

Linda graduated from Bloomington High School in 1968 and attended the University of Southern Illinois at Carbondale, studying mathematics. She worked in the back office of a number of businesses in the Bloomington area ultimately retiring from State Farm in 2015. Linda enjoyed the many people she worked with and treasured the lifelong friendships she forged with her co-workers, schoolmates, and "kids from the neighborhood."

Linda loved hard and was unapologetically herself throughout her life. She loved fast cars, having owned a Camaro and a Mustang, and was a huge fan of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. And she loved the many cats that she cared for over the years. But most of all she loved her daughter and her granddaughter, Olivia, who she helped raise as a baby. Linda will be missed by all that knew her.