WESLACO, Texas — Linda Lou Wheeler Koets, age 77, went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2021. She was born March 22, 1943 in Momence, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Eva Wheeler.

Linda grew up in Momence where she graduated from Momence Community High School. She then attended Olivet Nazarene College with Masters degrees in Early Childhood Education and Music Education. For her music degree, she became fluent at playing most instruments in the band and orchestra.

After marrying Duane Koets, Linda taught elementary school and led many church choirs. Her family and music were her great loves. She was always active in church. She excelled at piano, vocal, and flute performing and teaching. They lived in Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, and spent many years in Illinois while teaching and serving.

Linda and Duane started as Winter Texans in 1996 and retired soon after in Weslaco, Texas, in a beautiful apartment in John Knox Village. For many years, Linda provided music at weekly worship services.