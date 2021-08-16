Linda (Parker) Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON — God gained a special angel Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with the passing of Linda S. Bloodworth, 65, of Bloomington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with services Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with the Rev. John McIntosh presiding. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Linda, who was affectionately known as Parker to her co-workers at State Farm and many friends throughout life, was born September 30, 1955 in Macomb to Duane and Ann (Owsley) Parker.

She is survived by her husband Bryan; brother Joe Parker; sister Donna (Steve) Paisley; and her faithful dog Buddy; along with nieces and nephews: Lisa Kimbrough, Rob Paisley, Michael Punke, Shelly Miller and Drew Parker. Also surviving are Bryan's children: Cori Marshall, Blake Bloodworth and Annie Boyer.

Linda began work as an LPN at Macomb Hospital before moving to St. Joseph Hospital's ICU Unit in Bloomington and then to State Farm in the Group Medical Department where she worked for 27 years.

She retired in 2010 and enjoyed the last 11 years sleeping in, following NASCAR and Indy Car racing, mushroom hunting, boating, country cruising with Bryan, gardening and time at her pool with friends Linda, Barb and Reva.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and her dog Sadie girl.

Memorials to help feed people and build water wells in Uganda (which were Linda's passions) may be made to the Linda Bloodworth Memorial Fund, Busey Bank, 301 E. Cedar Street, LeRoy, IL 61752.

