FAIRBURY — Linda Pitcock, 75, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Fairbury, passed away in her sleep on March 30, 2020.

There will be no service and her ashes will be scattered near Mustang Island State Park in Texas.

Linda was born to Clara May Taylor and Charles D. Ross (both deceased) on Dec. 23, 1944. She married Gordon Terrell Pitcock Sr. on Jan. 3, 1964. He survives.

To the marriage were born three children, Sue Ellen Moffett, San Antonio, Texas; Gordon T. Pitcock Jr., Live Oak, Texas; and Corbitt (Melissa) Pitcock, Wylie, Texas. She was the grandmother of five grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Lee Ross and Terry Lyman Ross.

One sister, Ruth (Kevin) Whitehouse survives, as do three brothers, Jack Ross, Stephen (Lori) Ross and Charles “Doc” Ross.

A guest registry is available at www.hillcrestfuneral.net.

