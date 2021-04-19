BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Ann Embery, 56, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday April 17, 2021 at her home. She was born March 19, 1965.

She was preceded in death by her parents DeWayne and Joanne Duerfeldt, and two brothers Mitchell and Michael Duerfeldt. Surviving are her husband George; and two sons: Stephen Schenkel and Bryce Embery; and a brother Scott (Kris) Duerfeldt.

She was a very loving and caring wife, mother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. As per her request there will be no funeral or visitation. She asked that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date so that all friends and family can join in remembrance.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

