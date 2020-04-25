Lisa Dierker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GROVELAND — Lisa K. James Dierker, 59, of Groveland, passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 23, 2020) at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born to Leroy and Vera Schmidt James in Pekin, on Feb. 18, 1961. Lisa graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1979 and Illinois State University in 1983. She married Richard Dierker on August 10, 1985 in Emden.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 34 years and their two daughters, Kristin (Steve) Ross of Pekin and Kayla Dierker of Groveland. She is also survived by her mother, Vera James of Emden, and two sisters, Lori (Mark) Fedyk of Green Oaks, and Leann (Todd) Knollenberg of Frankfort, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Lisa had a vibrant, fun-loving personality that radiated to all who knew her. She was always enthusiastic and ready for the next adventure with her husband, Rich, and their daughters, Kristin and Kayla. Whether at their Groveland home or at the Lake of The Ozarks home, she loved to entertain and host family and friends for holidays and parties. Being an avid athlete and volleyball coach, she loyally followed both her daughters’ careers in sports across the country from preschool years through college. Additionally, she never wanted to miss an ISU Redbird home basketball game.