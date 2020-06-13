Lisa Gale Galloway

Lisa Gale Galloway

{{featured_button_text}}
Lisa Gale Galloway

BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Gale Roberts Galloway, 69, of Bloomington, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House, Peoria or Wishbone Canine Rescue, Bloomington.

Mrs. Galloway was born Aug. 29, 1950 in Bloomington, to Vernelle and Eleanor Benedict Roberts. She married Bob Galloway July 31, 1992 in Bloomington. He survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are one son; one daughter; two grandchildren; two brothers, and two sisters.

More information about Lisa can be found at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Galloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News