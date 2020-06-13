Lisa Gale Galloway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Gale Roberts Galloway, 69, of Bloomington, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House, Peoria or Wishbone Canine Rescue, Bloomington.

Mrs. Galloway was born Aug. 29, 1950 in Bloomington, to Vernelle and Eleanor Benedict Roberts. She married Bob Galloway July 31, 1992 in Bloomington. He survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are one son; one daughter; two grandchildren; two brothers, and two sisters.

More information about Lisa can be found at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Galloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.