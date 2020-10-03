BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Sterling (formerly Spanraft), 54, lost her courageous battle against cancer on September 26, 2020. Lisa lived in Bloomington, IL in recent years, but she always called Chicago home. She loved the energy of the city, its restaurants, theater, and everything it had to offer. She loved to travel and explore the world, with many trips to London, making it her favorite destination.

Lisa had a brilliant mind. She was passionately curious and logical and never met a problem she wouldn't try to fix. She used her gifts to help others in her volunteer work as a wish grantor for the Chicago chapter of The Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years. Her legacy is strength, independence, and compassion that has inspired many others to drive for positive change.

Lisa was a bright and shining star in this world and she will be missed dearly by many friends. She departed from this life too soon, but the peace she has found is far overdue. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held in Chicago this fall. Memorials to honor her life may be made to The American Cancer Society or the Chicago chapter of The Make-a-Wish Foundation.