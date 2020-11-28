BLOOMINGTON - Lloyd Charles "Charlie" Young, 91 of Bloomington, Illinois passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington on Thursday, November 26, 2020 of Covid 19. A private memorial service will be held for both Charlie and Mary Young at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Brian Goke will officiate. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by active duty Air Force. Internment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington, IL

Charlie was born August 31, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a member of the Roosevelt High School class of 1947. After 20 years of service, he retired from the United States Air Force as a Command Pilot with the rank of Major. He served a tour of duty in Korea and two tours of duty in Japan that included periods of service in Viet Nam. He received many awards and decorations during his military service, the most notable being the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, and USAF Commendation Medal. Charlie enjoyed a second career flying scheduled and charter flights for Britt Airways. After his second retirement he volunteered as a driver for Scott Health and Faith in Action in Bloomington. In 2012 he participated in the Central Illinois Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his son Greg as his guardian.