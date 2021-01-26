Lloyd Combs

Following the war there were no jobs in Saunemin so he answered an ad in The Daily Pantagraph for a bookkeeping position at their main office in Bloomington. He had no education or experience as a bookkeeper but he possessed a keen aptitude for numbers and a willingness to learn and to work hard. After being hired in February, 1946 he fondly recalled that every day they would bring things in for him to do and they would say "this is part of your job too." A testament to the smart and loyal employee he was, he retired in 1984 as Chief Operating Officer. By this time The San Francisco Chronicle had purchased The Pantagraph and they retained Lloyd's services as a consultant for an additional four years.