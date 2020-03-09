NORMAL — Lloyd E. Thacker, 96, of Normal, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Friday (March 6, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Lloyd was born on Oct. 27, 1923, in Streator, the son of Lloyd Nathan and Anna Churlick Thacker. He married Eva Mae Reddick on Oct. 5, 1963, in Streator. She preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2004.

Surviving are his children, Sharon (Christopher) Calder, Champaign; William (Karen) Thacker, Normal, and Cynthia (Jeff) Overocker, Urbana; a son-in-law, Jim Lutes, Varna; and a brother, Jerome Thacker, Streator. Thirteen grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Eugene Thacker, Diane Lutes and Timothy Thacker; a granddaughter, Shawna Lutes; and four siblings, Marcella Deguido, Darlene Hellerman, Robert Thacker, and Clarence Thacker.