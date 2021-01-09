NORMAL — Lois J. (Brown) Weisensel age 95 of Normal, IL passed away January 1, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19 at Heritage Health in Normal, IL. Lois was born November 10, 1925, in Rochester, NY, to Iva and Roy S. Howell. She married Loren Brown in 1943.

After Loren's death in 1983, Lois married George J. Weisensel in 1984 and lived in Rochester, NY until his death in 2009 after which she moved to Illinois to be near her daughters and their families.

Lois is also predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine Klem. She is survived by daughters: Carol (Thomas) Schiebel (Normal, Il), Janice (Charles) Wilkinson (Elgin, TX); and son-in-law, Thomas Klem (Stanley, NC); step-children: George C. (Beverly) Weisensel (Rochester, NY), and Kathryn (Rev. Dr. Michael J.) Magwire (Chantilly, VA), 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Lois was a prize winning member of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans and was well known for her exquisite miniature porcelain dolls.

A celebration of her life will be at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers in the Legacy unit at Heritage Health in Normal, IL.

