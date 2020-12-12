Lois J. (Rademacher Asper) Mills

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, son Mark Mills, her son in law Steve Vandegraft, grandson Isaac Brown, her great-granddaughter Hope Moorman, her brothers Marty and Pete Rademacher, and first husband Orville "Pat" Asper.

Lois loved living at Lake Bloomington and cherished all the wonderful relationships that she and Fred forged over the years. The tight knit community meant so much to both of them. A very special thank you to Jack Penn, who was such a huge support to our family. He helped to make it possible for her to stay in her home until she was no longer able. She and Fred also treasured their Florida "snowbird" community, always looking forward to re-connecting with everyone each January.

Despite health issues Lois faced the past few years, you would always find her smiling and joyful, just as she lived her life. Many know that one of her favorite songs was 'You Are My Sunshine', and undoubtably she was definitely ours.

A private burial service was held due to the current COVID restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be planned when it is deemed safe to gather and rejoice in the joy that Lois brought to us all. Details will be published as soon as possible. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

