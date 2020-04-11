Lois Jacquelyn Wenderoth

Jackie was born Saturday, Aug. 21, 1926 in the small town of Minier, to Carl and Hazel Tuchel. A graduate of Minier High School, she continued her education at University of Illinois and Illinois Commercial College. She married Duane Wenderoth on Sunday, Aug. 5, 1951. In 1958, Jackie and Duane moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where they raised their two children. Jackie worked in the instructional media department at University of New Mexico for 25 years — retiring in 1984. She was active in local community organizations and served as President of the Pilot Club. She also loved spending winters in Scottsdale — they moved there permanently in 2016.