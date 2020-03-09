BLOOMINGTON — Lois June Bingham, 77, of Bloomington, formerly of Bellflower, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at her home in Bloomington.

A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, with Pastor Louella Pence officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Janet Bingham.

Mrs. Bingham was born July 6, 1942, in Normal, to Darley D. and Elsie B. Waltz Wood. She married William H. Bingham on May 31, 1968, in Normal. He passed away Aug. 7, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Bingham, Bellflower, and Joseph Bingham, Champaign; one daughter: Janet Bingham, Bloomington; two grandchildren; one brother, Donald D. (Lois) Wood, Normal; and one sister, Marian Wood Volz, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

