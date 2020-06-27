HARRISBURG -- Lois June Carmean, age 89, of Harrisburg, formerly of Springfield, Illinois passed away at 1:12 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Saline Care Center.
Lois was born on July 26, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard Lawrence and Florence L. (Wahlgren) Olson. She married Russell Carmean on September 16, 1950 in Chicago and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2010. Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Harrisburg, where she enjoyed participating in the women’s bible study. She was formerly a member of Hope Presbyterian Church of Springfield were she was very active.
Lois is survived by two sons, Robert Michael Carmean and wife Anne of Bloomington; and Russell K. Carmean and wife, Lynn of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Jonathan Carmean and wife, Chantel of Bloomington; Bradley Carmean and wife Erin of Peoria; Amanda Schmitt and husband, Johnathan of Harrisburg; and Jennifer Sexton and husband, Morgan of Carmi; nine great grandchildren, Keiley Carmean, Cole Carmean, Aria Carmean, McKenna Carmean, Carlee Schmitt, Camryn Schmitt, Ryder Sexton, Rhett Sexton, and Ridge Sexton; brother, Richard Olson, Jr. and wife, Leslie of Stevensville, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents, Richard and Florence; and a sister, Joan Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Rev. Dr. Tom Logsdon will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolence may be left for the family on her obituary page at www.reedfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.