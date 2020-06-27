× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG -- Lois June Carmean, age 89, of Harrisburg, formerly of Springfield, Illinois passed away at 1:12 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Saline Care Center.

Lois was born on July 26, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard Lawrence and Florence L. (Wahlgren) Olson. She married Russell Carmean on September 16, 1950 in Chicago and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2010. Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Harrisburg, where she enjoyed participating in the women’s bible study. She was formerly a member of Hope Presbyterian Church of Springfield were she was very active.

Lois is survived by two sons, Robert Michael Carmean and wife Anne of Bloomington; and Russell K. Carmean and wife, Lynn of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Jonathan Carmean and wife, Chantel of Bloomington; Bradley Carmean and wife Erin of Peoria; Amanda Schmitt and husband, Johnathan of Harrisburg; and Jennifer Sexton and husband, Morgan of Carmi; nine great grandchildren, Keiley Carmean, Cole Carmean, Aria Carmean, McKenna Carmean, Carlee Schmitt, Camryn Schmitt, Ryder Sexton, Rhett Sexton, and Ridge Sexton; brother, Richard Olson, Jr. and wife, Leslie of Stevensville, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents, Richard and Florence; and a sister, Joan Simmons.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Rev. Dr. Tom Logsdon will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolence may be left for the family on her obituary page at www.reedfuneralchapel.com.

