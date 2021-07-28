BLOOMINGTON — Lois Mae Haas died peacefully at her Westminster Village residence in Bloomington on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The youngest of five children of Earl and Anna (Reeves) Sullivan, she is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters, her husband Loren Haas and daughter Christina Weber.

Survivors include six daughters: Denise (Jim) Lewis, Joan (David) Stricklin, Stephanie (Bruce) Fineman, Janet (Mark) Powell, Rita (Harry) Gill; three sons: Gregory (Johanna) Haas, Daniel Haas, Mark (Amanda) Haas; son-in-law Peter Weber; 13 grandchildren; and 10 grandchildren.

Born in Peoria, IL on August 14, 1930, she graduated from Minonk High School and soon met her husband, Loren Haas. The two were married on September 14, 1948 and moved to a farm in El Paso, IL where they created a happy and beautiful home for their family. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt sharing her love of life and Catholic values. She was a life-long member of Right to Life, volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital for 35 years, and helped with pre-marriage preparation for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters on many occasions.

Lois was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, for over 20 years.

A funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 59 W. 3rd Street, El Paso, IL. Reverend Robert Rayson and Monsignor Eric Powell will concelebrate the Mass. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, IL. Visitation will be an hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Catholic Diocese of Peoria Right to Life or The Baby Fold of Normal, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

