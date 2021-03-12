Lois Mae Jacobs

NORMAL — Lois M. Jacobs, 86, of Normal went home to be with the Lord at 10:50 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Lois on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Cemetery, Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. This service is open to those who wish to attend. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Lois was born May 22, 1934 in Colfax to Riley and Goldie Thompson Batterton. She married Dannie Jacobs July 28, 1956 at Grace EUB Church in Bloomington. She is survived by her husband; her son, Bruce; her daughter, Lori; a granddaughter, Kaitlan, all of Normal; and a brother, Gerald (Lois), of Colfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Elmo and Edna Batterton.

Lois graduated from Octavia High School and studied Nursing at Mennonite School of Nursing. She worked at Fruin Clinic in Normal and State Farm before becoming a homemaker.

Lois was a member of East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock, where she served as an AWANA leader and was active for many years with the Ladies Mission Circle, Senior Saints, and small group Bible study. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.