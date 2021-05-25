DANVERS — Lois McClure, 89, of Danvers passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

There will be a visitation Thursday, May 27, 2021 at North Danvers Mennonite Church from 4 to 7 PM. There will be a funeral service on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10 AM also at North Danvers Mennonite Church. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements.

Lois was born on February 20, 1932, to Ervin and Irene Kaufman. Lois's surviving siblings are Imogene Miller, Phyllis (Randy) Hudson and sister-in-law Phyllis McClure.

She married Emery McClure on November 2, 1950. Lois is survived by children: Lynn (Carolyn) McClure, Bruce (Kathy) McClure, Jamell Householter, and Ervin (Teresa) McClure. Lois had adventures with each of her grandchildren: Alicia Albertin, Amber Finchum, Nathan Householter, Colleen Denham, Tonya Harmison, Josh McClure, Jeremy McClure, Darin Householter, Carissa Jaminet, Jason McClure, and Nicole Klawitter. Lois adored her 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Lois was preceded in death by brothers: Delmar Kaufman, Ernie Kaufman, Guy Kaufman; husband Emery; daughter Colleen Elaine McClure; son-in-law Eldo Householter; and three great-grandsons.