EUREKA — Lois Stoller, 86, of Eureka, IL passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence in Eureka.

She was born on March 21, 1934 in Eureka, IL a daughter of Benjamin and Anna Knepp Wettstein. She married Lyle D. Stoller on September 30, 1962 in Gridley, IL. He passed away on June 15, 1995.

Survivors include her children: Timothy Stoller of Dallas, TX; Paul (Sharon) Stoller of Indianapolis, IN; Kathy (Nelson) Kaupp of Gridley; Philip Stoller of Bloomington, IL; one sister, Friedora (Dale) Wiegand of Eureka; two brothers, David (Gloria) Wettstein; Lyle (Linda) Wettstein both of Gridley; three grandchildren: Megan, Ashley, Kyle Stoller; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Stoller of Lambertville, MI; Evelyn Hackenjos of Monroe, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Clarence and Ernest Wettstein; one sister, Ruth Wettstein; brother-in-law, Carl Hackenjos; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Emily (Howard) Harmon.

Lois was a Personnel secretary retiring from Nussbaum Trucking Company.