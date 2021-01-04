Lois V. Beeler

Lois is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart Wally, with whom she celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Dec. 26, 2020. She is also survived by her son, Rod (Tamara) Beeler of Chicago; daughter, Yvonne (Brian) Folkerts of Alexandria, VA; and son, Daryl (Robin) Beeler of Kernersville, NC; six grandchildren: Lauren, Chelsea, Kristen, Ashlyn, Eric, and Calum; and three great-grandchildren: Zacary, Olivia, and Gabriella.

Lois was born July 14, 1932 in LeRoy, IL. She attended high school in LeRoy, where in her junior year she met her future husband, Wally Beeler. In high school, Lois was a cheerleader, a vocal soloist, a saxophone player in the high school band and a member of the jazz band, "Kat and her Kittens." Upon graduation, Lois attended Illinois State Normal University, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. While at ISNU she played in the University band as well. She began teaching high school in Herscher, IL and in December 1954 during the school's winter break, married Wally. Lois taught high school for three years. During this time, for a number of years, she hosted her own weekly radio show under the surname Elizabeth Elliott, teaching cleaning solutions and taking calls from listeners.