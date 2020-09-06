× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Lonnie Joe Hileman 79, of Bloomington, went home to be with the Lord at 5:00 p.m. Thursday (September 3, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife Dotty, daughters Deb (Lance) Longman of Grinnell, IA, Betsy Guelker of Plano, TX, Joe (Caryn) of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter-in-law Ami of Bloomington; son Zack (Kim) of Bloomington' sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Weldon; grandson Adam; brother Carl; sister's Elaine and Nadine; and his parents Carl and Susie.

Joe was born in Millcreek, IL to Carl and Susie (Poole) Hileman, on July 17, 1941. Joe was one of 11 children.

He moved to Bloomington, IL in 1967 with the GM&O Railroad, he was a locomotive engineer, and retired in 1999 from Amtrak. After retirement he was owner and operator of Millcreek Trucking. Joe was a St. Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bear fan. He loved his Gospel music, western movies, yard work and refinishing woodworking.

Most of all he loved the Lord, family and friends.

There will be a private family service. Please leave you condolences for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.