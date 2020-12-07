Loren D. Schuler

Loren was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax where he served on the council. He was a past school board member of the Octavia School District, and served Lawndale Township as Supervisor and Trustee.

After honorably serving his country, Loren returned to the farm and spent 50+ years doing what he loved. Even when he no longer did the work, you would probably see him driving around in his truck checking on the fields while enjoying a Diet Coke.

He talked farming up until the last days of his life and his daughters made sure to do everything they could to keep him involved.

His children, grandchildren and great-grandsons brought him so much joy, especially later in life. Loren's love of farming was definitely passed down by the way he let his children and grandchildren experience it right alongside of him.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.