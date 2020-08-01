Loren Edward “Mick” Ehling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Loren Edward Ehling “Mick” 89 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was born June 1, 1931 to Edward A. and Olga C. (Toepke) Ehling in Bloomington, IL. He married Luella Thomas on February 21, 1954. She survives.

He is also survived by daughter Peggy Prather of Bloomington; two granddaughters Amber Prather of , Bloomington, Sara (Adam) Wessbecher of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren Reagan and Kaelyn; brother Dean (Lois) Ehling of Clinton, two sisters Velma Pfeifer of Bloomington, Dottie (Dick) Pistole of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Robert Pfeifer.

Loren worked at Laesch Dairy as a milkman. He studied hard all through school eventually earning himself a Master’s Degree from ISU. He then went on to work at Country Companies in the Accounting Department for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed playing softball for many local teams, in the catchers’ position. He actively participated in 4-H and dog shows as a Superintendent. Loren was active with the Toastmasters International. He was a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church.