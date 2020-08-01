Loren Edward “Mick” Ehling

BLOOMINGTON - Loren Edward Ehling “Mick” 89 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
He was born June 1, 1931 to Edward A. and Olga C. (Toepke) Ehling in Bloomington, IL. He married Luella Thomas on February 21, 1954. She survives.
He is also survived by daughter Peggy Prather of Bloomington; two granddaughters Amber Prather of , Bloomington, Sara (Adam) Wessbecher of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren Reagan and Kaelyn; brother Dean (Lois) Ehling of Clinton, two sisters Velma Pfeifer of Bloomington, Dottie (Dick) Pistole of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Robert Pfeifer.
Loren worked at Laesch Dairy as a milkman. He studied hard all through school eventually earning himself a Master’s Degree from ISU. He then went on to work at Country Companies in the Accounting Department for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed playing softball for many local teams, in the catchers’ position. He actively participated in 4-H and dog shows as a Superintendent. Loren was active with the Toastmasters International. He was a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be Monday August 3, 2020 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church on Hershey with funeral service immediately following. Burial will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Loren’s name to: Christ Lutheran Church
