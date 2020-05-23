× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Loren Neil Sallee, 86, of Bloomington died at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at St Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born June 8, 1933 in Monmouth, the son of Joseph L. and Lova (Neil) Sallee. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Logan) Sallee, a daughter, Meredith (Bob) Couture of Scottville, N.Y., a son Martin (Kathy) Sallee of Bloomington, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His parents as well as his sister and brother preceded him in death.

Neil graduated from Eureka College and Lexington Theological Seminary and was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1958. He served pastorates at churches in Gerlaw, Washburn, Rushville, Decatur and Oreana. He then embarked on a 20-plus-year career in accounting, completing his accounting degree at Millikin University and eventually retiring in 1999 from his role as Director of Accounting Services at Graham Hospital in Canton.