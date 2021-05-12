BLOOMINGTON — Loren R. "Dick" Jenkins, 81 of Bloomington, passed away at 1:59 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence.

Dick was born January 29, 1940 in Normal, IL, the son of Raymond and Nora (Forman) Jenkins, Sr. He married Virginia Brown, she preceded him in death.

He is survived by two daughters: Marilyn Jenkins and Lora (Chad) Coombs; and one grandson, Caleb Coombs.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and four brothers.

Dick served in the Army. He later worked for State Farm Insurance.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Dan Jassman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Scogin Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

