BLOOMINGTON — Loretta Crystal Oesch, 95, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her Bloomington home.
Loretta was born May 22, 1925 to Milton and Augusta (Pagel) Oesch. She grew up on a farm near the Mackinaw River west of Danvers, of which she had many fond memories.
Loretta was predeceased by her parents; five brothers: Wilfred, Lawrence, Orville, Howard and Samuel; and six sisters: Viola Kath, Winifred Dyer, Odessa Walsh, LaVeta Stauffer, Eloise Oesch and Yvonne McClure.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens has been entrusted with the entombment.