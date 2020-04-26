× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Loretta June Larson Donaldson, 92, a lifelong resident of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday (April 25, 2020).

She was born on March 9, 1928, in Bloomington, the daughter of Marvin and Ruby Larson. She married Lewis Donaldson in 1947. They were married until his death of ALS in 1975. She later married Kenneth Pamson, who survives.

Loretta worked in the payroll department of Eureka Williams and later in the library at Normal Community High School where she greatly enjoyed working with the students.

Loretta was a dancer, a world-class shopper, a crafter and an amazing seamstress. She loved all desserts, especially topped with ice cream. She enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. She was an excellent water skier. Loretta was extremely proud of her family and treasured her time with them. To say she loved animals is an understatement. She welcomed dogs, cats, fish, hamsters, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and gerbils into her home. While tender-hearted for the furred and the feathered, she was a take-no-guff, fiercely independent lady who always did things her way.