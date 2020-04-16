Lori Ralph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Lori J. Ralph, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be may made to Planned Parenthood or Sierra Club.

Lori was born June 27, 1955, in Bloomington, a daughter to Marvin D. and Elynor Post Pomeranke. She married Mark Ralph on Sept. 24, 1988, in Flanagan.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Ralph, Bloomington; daughter, Taylor (Jason Lauritzen) Ralph, Bloomington; son, Travis Ralph, Bloomington; granddaughter, Lola Mae Lauritzen, Bloomington; mother, Elynor Pomeranke, Flanagan; sister, Jill (Connie Griffith), Gurley, Ala.; brother, Rodney Pomeranke; and several nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Lori was educated in Flanagan schools and was a 1972 graduate of Flanagan High School where she was a member of the Girl's Athletic Association, before Title IX. She trained for and completed two half-marathons, was an outstanding water skier, and loved the outdoors. She loved to hike with her family in the Smokey Mountains. Lori enjoyed traveling, especially abroad.