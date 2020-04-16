Lori Ralph

BLOOMINGTON — Lori J. Ralph, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be may made to Planned Parenthood or Sierra Club.
Lori was born June 27, 1955, in Bloomington, a daughter to Marvin D. and Elynor Post Pomeranke. She married Mark Ralph on Sept. 24, 1988, in Flanagan.
Surviving are her husband, Mark Ralph, Bloomington; daughter, Taylor (Jason Lauritzen) Ralph, Bloomington; son, Travis Ralph, Bloomington; granddaughter, Lola Mae Lauritzen, Bloomington; mother, Elynor Pomeranke, Flanagan; sister, Jill (Connie Griffith), Gurley, Ala.; brother, Rodney Pomeranke; and several nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Lori was educated in Flanagan schools and was a 1972 graduate of Flanagan High School where she was a member of the Girl's Athletic Association, before Title IX. She trained for and completed two half-marathons, was an outstanding water skier, and loved the outdoors. She loved to hike with her family in the Smokey Mountains. Lori enjoyed traveling, especially abroad.
On weekends, she enjoyed visits to breweries and wineries. She was a talented artist and watercolor painter. She was an avid fan of HGTV and helped many of her family and friends in redecorating their homes. She had a keen interest in politics (Never Trump) and enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the Illinois State Redbirds.
The first 20 years of Lori's career were spent serving in emergency rooms in Mesa, Ariz.; Peoria, Ill.; and Bloomington. During the last 17 years of her nursing career she worked at Advocate Heart Institute in Normal.
Her brightest light in her last year of life was her granddaughter, Lola. Lori was loved and will be missed by many.
Condolences and memories of Lori may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
