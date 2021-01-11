NORMAL — On January 7, 2021, Lori Howerton went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Lori (Usherwood) Howerton was born October 29, 1961 in Lincoln, Illinois to John and Essie Usherwood. She married Rick Howerton on August 7, 1982 in Lincoln. They have three sons: Jared (Bridget) Howerton, Zachary (Alisha) Howerton, and Isaac Howerton. They have three grandchildren: Mila, Atlys, and Hayes. Lori is also survived by her mother, Essie Usherwood and two sisters: Julie (Jim) Heidebrink and Melanie (Jon) Wright; her sister-in-law, Kayla Usherwood; and many nieces and nephews. Her father, John Usherwood, and her brother, John W. Usherwood, preceded her in death.

Lori graduated from Olympia High School in 1979 and then St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, Springfield. She worked many years as a nurse for Family Medical Center in Lincoln. Later, Lori served as an Administrator of Evergreen Village, Normal. Lori was a member of Eastview Christian Church, Normal and faithfully served as a Ministry Partner.