Lorraine Alice Bahan (nee Strom)

Lorraine was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington, IL for 50 plus years and served in many capacities including Co-President of the Ladies Society, Sunday School Superintendent, and was active in the choir. She cherished her lifelong friendships with members of the Church. Lorraine was committed to supporting veteran causes until her passing. Lorraine was a legendary cook and was known for her tireless efforts preparing meals for her family and friends, was the heartbeat of family gatherings, and above all cherished spending time with her immediate and extended family. With her husband, she raised three sons giving them unconditional love and support through good times and difficult times. Staying close with her siblings in Minnesota and Seattle was a priority for her entire life. She was a dedicated and loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Avery and Brendan. She enjoyed gardening with her husband, she volunteered and was active in her community. Lorraine lived out her Christian faith through love, kindness and care for others.