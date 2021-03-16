NORMAL — Lottie M. Wickiser, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 10:01 p.m. at Sugar Creek in Normal, IL.

She was born on May 26, 1927 to Stanley and Catherine Tarasek Mikulski in Georgetown, IL. Lottie was first blessed in marriage to James Tabor in 1951 in Georgetown, IL, until he passed in 1960. In 1963, she remarried Duane Wickiser in Greenup, IL, who shared her life until he passed in 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Gary) Rutledge of Hudson, IL, and Jo (Bobby) Henry of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Josephine Suchaczewski of Normal; granddaughters, Beth (Sean) Hall of Maryville, IL and Stephanie Tisberger of Normal; and two great-grandchildren: Quinn and Keaton Hall of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Vic, Nellie, Mary, Stephanie, Helen and Annie; two brothers, Eddy and Johnny; and granddaughter, Karen Tisberger.