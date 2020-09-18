Louella Ball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WENONA — Louella “Lou” Ball, 82, of Wenona, passed away on September 17, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with her daughter Deni by her side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with Rev. Robert Idell, pastor of Antioch Christian Church in Toluca officiating. Burial will be in Wenona Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM Monday until time of services in the funeral home.

Lou was born in Bloomington on September 29, 1937 to Christian and Magdeline (Shuck) Eichelberger. She married Thomas Sherman on November 17, 1957 and then married Kendall R. Ball in Toluca on July 20, 1985. She enjoyed wintering on Sanibel Island in Florida with her husband Kendall. They liked walks on the beach and collecting seashells. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library. She loved spending time with her family.