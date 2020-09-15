Louis F. Ulbrich

Lou was a captain in the United States Air Force, serving as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer. He started his law career with Bernard Wall at Wall and Ulbrich before becoming a partner at the Dunn Law Firm, retiring in 1993 but remaining of counsel for many years. Lou was past president of Bloomington Country Club, the McLean County Bar Association and the Exchange Club, and served on various community boards.

On a motion made by Thurgood Marshall, the solicitor general of the United States, Lou was admitted and qualified as an attorney and counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States, on June 12, 1962.

Lou and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling worldwide with friends, and especially enjoyed the 20 years they spent in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, over the winter months, as well as the many friends they made while there. Lou also enjoyed golf with his regular golfing buddies and many afternoons playing cards with friends at BCC as well as his daily gin rummy games with Mary Ann.

Sweet Lou always said, “The most important thing is family.” The joy of his life was any time spent with his family whether attending athletic events, celebrating milestones, gathering for holidays or the many great family vacations and Ulbrich reunions.

Lou was a true gentleman and a man of God, who will be missed by all who knew him.

